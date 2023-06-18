A man falsely claiming to be an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer sexually assaulted a woman in Maryland after threatening her with deportation and a firearm, according to police.

Victor Antonio Reed, 26, faces 11 different charges in connection with the incident, including first and second-degree rape, impersonating a law enforcement officer, armed robbery and theft. He is being held by the Department of Corrections.

The Prince George's County Police Department Sexual Assault Unit received a report on Tuesday at around 8:15 p.m. about a rape that occurred in the 5400 block of Saint Barnabas Rd. in Oxon Hill.

Reed approached the victim, a Hispanic woman, in the Sunrise shopping center parking lot, flashed a badge and purported to be an ICE officer, the victim told police. He then instructed her to sit in his car or face deportation.

The woman sat in the passenger seat of Reed's car, and he showed her videos of ICE agents arresting people, the victim said. She told police she was terrified and begged Reed not to deport her, noting that she even offered him money.

Reed accepted $100 from the victim but told her she would also have to perform oral sex on him to avoid deportation. She initially refused before he directed her attention to a gun in the backseat of the car. She then complied and Reed continued to assault her before allowing her to exit the vehicle.

The victim immediately reported the incident to police. Detectives obtained surveillance video from the shopping center and photos of Reed's vehicle that helped them identify him.

Reed was taken into custody at a traffic stop on Thursday. The victim was able to positively identify him in a photo lineup.