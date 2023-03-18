A Reddit poster is not exactly winning friends and influencing people.

Writing on the subreddit known as AITA ("Am I the a-----e"), a man going by the username of "Other_Computer_7702" sought the opinion of others after a dramatic encounter at a park involving his infant son and a bunch of aggressive and unleashed pups owned by a stranger.

He prefaced his post by saying, "I hate dogs. Can't stand them. I think they are gross, I avoid them, I do anything I can to not have them in my life."

Having said that, he then described what happened "at the neighborhood park."

He said he and his wife were there with their six-month-old son.

"Best kid in the entire world," he wrote.

The three of them were "having a picnic" and things were "going great," the man wrote.

He said their "baby [was] on a big blanket and having the time of his life rolling around, playing, giggling. It [was] a blast seeing him so happy."

But those moments of bliss then apparently turned ugly.

The man wrote, "Next thing I know there is a pair of puppies coming right at us. They are unleashed, and their owner is just standing on the walking path looking at them running toward us."

The man on Reddit wrote that he "didn't notice [the dogs] until they were pretty much on our blanket. At that point I picked up my son and yelled ‘WTF’ to the guy. He looked appalled that I didn't enjoy the stunt" that he and "his dogs pulled," the man added in his Reddit writeup.

The Redditor continued, "My wife is yelling at him, I'm yelling at him. I straight up [said], ‘I hate your dogs, can you get them?'"

The man said the stranger's "puppies are just sitting on our blanket expecting to get petted. I start walking toward the guy and am yelling at him to get his dogs."

The Reddit poster continued, "He starts getting mad at us. He says they are friendly and just wanted to play, they aren't going to hurt anyone. [But] I tell him he just ruined our lunch."

The Redditor added that the man tried to excuse "his and the dogs' behavior by saying they are puppies."

However, wrote the Redditor, "I don't care. I just want[ed] him and his dogs gone."

He said he "cussed" at the man "continuously."

The man with the dogs apparently told the Redditor to "calm down" — but he was unable to do so.

"I continue cussing," the Redditor wrote, "and he finally grabs his two dogs and is like, 'Who doesn't like puppies?'"

Apparently the man then "finally" left — but "he ruined our lunch," the Redditor said.

He also wrote, "In hindsight, I may have been too aggressive with him."

He then asked others what they thought of what happened. (He did not share where the incident happened or anything more about the dog owner.)

Fox News Digital reached out to a New York-based psychologist for insight into the incident.

On Reddit, plenty of people chimed in with their opinions.

Nearly 6,000 people reacted to the post; some 3,000 comments poured in.

One commenter wrote that the pets' owner "shouldn’t have let his dogs run around unleashed in a non-dog park" — but then addressed the original Reddit poster with a no-holds-barred comment.

"You had the overreaction of the century by ‘straight up telling him you hate his dog’ and continuously cussing, especially next to your kid," wrote the person.

Wrote someone else bluntly, "I actually hate kids for the most part. I've never screamed at a parent when their free-range toddler waddled up to me and tried to talk to me. I simply said, ‘Bye bye,’ walked away ... and that's even offensive to most parents."

This particular commenter added, "I can't imagine what the reaction would be if I picked up my purse and ran screaming at the parent to control their brat because ‘I HATE YOUR KID!’"

Another person shared a different point of view. "I love all animals, but untrained, unrestrained puppies barreling at a picnic with a 6-month-old baby is a recipe for disaster."

Wrote someone else, "It's the continuing to swear and carry[ing] on and yell[ing], ‘I hate your dogs,’ that is the issue."

Someone else said about the original poster, "Guy sounds a little irrational and immature."