A Grand Rapids, Michigan man was held on $1 million bond after he allegedly drove drunk and struck his wife with the vehicle after an argument on Friday night, authorities said.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan said 58-year-old Mark Lazon Casterman has been charged and arraigned on charges of murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, operating on a suspended or revoked license while causing death, and operating while intoxicated.

Deputies responded to a crash on Freeman Road in Free Soil Township at about 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 15, and when they arrived, they discovered a 45-year-old Grand Rapids, Michigan woman, later identified as Melissa Sue Casterman, was dead.

MICHIGAN AGREES TO PAY $1M TO WRONGFULLY CONVICTED MAN AFTER NEARLY 2 DECADES IN PRISON

The driver, Melissa’s husband Mark Casterman, was arrested at the scene.

Over the weekend, detectives conducted an extensive investigation that included collecting evidence from the roadway, vehicle and victim, while also measuring tire marks and reviewing security cameras in the area.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation led detectives to believe Melissa Casterman was driving south on US 31 near Freeman Road when an argument between her and her husband, who was also the passenger, took place.

MICHIGAN JURY ACQUITS 3 MEN IN PLOT TO KIDNAP GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER

Melissa pulled the vehicle onto the shoulder of the road and got out before crossing the highway and walking southbound along the northbound shoulder.

Mark then got behind the wheel, authorities said, and drove past the victim twice before doing one last U-turn, accelerating southbound on US 31, crossing the centerline, traveling down the northbound shoulder and striking his wife.

MISSING PILOT, 83, FOUND DEAD IN WRECKAGE OF HOME-BUILT PLANE IN SOUTHERN MICHIGAN

Police said Melissa was killed instantly after being hit.

During his arraignment, Mark Casterman was ordered to be held on $1 million bond cash.

"Although I am heartbroken that such an event could play out in our community and done so publicly for innocent citizens to witness, I am grateful to our investigators," Sheriff Kim C. Cole said. "They worked tirelessly throughout the weekend putting this case together and did so with the commitment to finding the truth and seeking justice for the victim."