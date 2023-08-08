The Metropolitan Police say a suspect has been arrested in London Tuesday following a stabbing near the British Museum, one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Russell Street and Museum Street, according to police.

"A man was treated for a stab wound to the arm at the scene and taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "His condition is being assessed."

Authorities described the incident as isolated and that it is "not being treated as terror related."

3 HIKERS FOUND DEAD NEAR NOTORIOUS RIDGE IN SCOTTISH HIGHLANDS

The Museum said on Twitter that it was temporarily "closed this morning due to an incident following a member of the public being attacked nearby."

"Visitors were evacuated as a precaution, and we wish the victim a swift recovery," it added. "The Museum has now reopened with raised security including a heightened search operation."

The London Ambulance Service told The Telegraph that the victim suffered a stab wound in the arm.

GREENPEACE CLIMATE PROTESTERS CLIMB ATOP UK PRIME MINISTER’S HOME

"The scene may be in place for much of today," police said.

The motive for the stabbing isn’t clear.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the British Museum for further comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.