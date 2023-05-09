A man in Florida has been arrested after the body of his mother was found decomposing in his residence.

Justin Carver, 36, was arrested on charges of failing to report the death of his mother, Layni Carver, 55.

"The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office takes incidents of this nature seriously and is committed to ensuring that justice is served. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time," said Charolette County Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Law enforcement officials arrived at the Carver residence on May 5 just before 5 p.m. to conduct a well-being check.

ALABAMA RESUMES EXECUTIONS FOLLOWING SERIES OF TROUBLED ATTEMPTS TO CARRY OUT LETHAL INJECTIONS

Officers knocked on the door but failed to receive a response before noticing a foul odor coming from within.

COLORADO WOMAN WHO BLAMED 'PSYCHOTIC CRACK' FOR SAVAGE MURDER OF 11-YEAR-OLD STEPSON SENTENCED TO LIFE

Justin Carver emerged from the house to greet the officers but evaded questions about the victim, according to the sheriff's report.

Officers eventually found the body decomposing on the floor inside one of the house's bedrooms.

According to the probable cause affidavit, "Upon entering into the residence DFC Sganga entered into the first bedroom, located on the left after entering, and located an apparently deceased subject in the corner of the room, between the bed and wall."

The affidavit continued, "DFC noted that the deceased subject was starting to bloat, with marbled skin, and apparent skin slippage. As the deceased was beyond life saving measures, DFC Sganga immediately exited the residence and detained Justin."

Carver was also reportedly charged with non-violently resisting arrest, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

"The cause of death is yet to be determined, pending the availability of toxicology results which are expected in the coming weeks," the Sheriff's Office stated. "As soon as the results are obtained, they will be promptly released."

Carver is currently being held at Charlotte County Jail, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact the authorities.