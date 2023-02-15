A 75-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the cold-case killing of a woman whose body was found in a northern California river nearly 18 years ago.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said that investigators arrested Philip William Frase in Yreka for the 2005 killing of 56-year-old Patricia Joseph.

Joseph was reported missing from her residence in Fort Jones on July 15 and was found in the Klamatah River near the Ash Creek Bridge three days later.

She was partially clothed and had been in the water for several days. Later, forensic autopsy revealed Joseph had died from multiple blunt force traumas and asphyxia.

In early 2021, Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue created a cold case and forensic evidence team to assist Major Crimes Detectives in their investigations. The team reviewed physical evidence using modern advancements and new technology.

Re-submitting evidence to the Justice Department for fresh analysis produced compelling results connect Frase to Joseph's killing, according to the office.

On Feb. 8, Frase was arraigned in the Siskiyou County Superior Court and charged with the unlawful killing of Joseph. He remains in custody at the county jail with a $2 million-dollar bail.

"This arrest is the result of the determination of our investigators and reflects our faithful commitment to pursuing justice for victims of violent crimes and their families. Our cold case team will continue to focus on these cases with dedication," LaRue said in a statement. "I would like to commend everyone for their devotion to this investigation and thank the District Attorney’s Office for their assistance. Our hearts are with Patricia’s family, and we hope this arrest begins the path toward closure and healing."

It wasn't immediately known if Frase has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

On a Facebook page dedicated to Joseph's memory, her family said "the time for justice is long overdue."

"We miss you like crazy mom," the family wrote in a post Tuesday.

The Associated press contributed to this report.