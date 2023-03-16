St. Patrick’s Day is rapidly approaching. Come Friday, March 17, celebrate the Irish holiday with this tasty and easy-to-make Guinness stew – a riff on Irish potato soup.

"I love simple recipes that center on grocery staples but enable at-home chefs to give dishes an authentic flavor boost." Cole Hansen, Johnsonville corporate chef, tells Fox News Digital.

"The Guinness stew is a nice option for those who love their multi-cooker…it comes together quickly and provides a perfect excuse to stock up on your favorite Irish stout in the process," he added.

Get the full recipe below.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Makes 5-7 servings

1 package (19 ounces) Johnsonville Irish O’ Garlic Sausage, or sausage of choice

1 tablespoon canola oil

4 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup flour

1 package (10 ounces) chopped onions

3 celery ribs, chopped

1 bottle (12 ounces) Guinness Extra Stout beer

1 can (14.5 ounces) beef broth

1 package (12 ounces) regular or tri-color baby carrots

1 package (20 ounces) refrigerated diced potatoes

2 tablespoons brown sugar

4 sprigs fresh thyme

Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a stock pot, cook sausage in oil according to package directions for the stovetop.

2. Remove cooked sausage from the stock pot, cool slightly; cut into coin-sized pieces; set aside.

3. In the same stock pot, over medium-high heat, cook and stir onions and celery in butter until tender; about five minutes.

4. Add flour; cook and stir for about two-to-three minutes until golden brown.

5. Pour beer and broth into the stock pot and stir to loosen brown bits stuck to the bottom of the pot; simmer for about 5 minutes.

6. Add the sausage, carrots, potatoes, sugar, thyme, salt and pepper. Cook and stir until vegetables are tender; about 15-20 minutes.

1.In the multi-cooker, brown sausage on sauté’ setting for 10 minutes turning half-way through.

2. Add ½ cup of water, secure the lid on the pot and close the pressure-release valve.

3. Select egg setting and pressure cook for three minutes; use quick pressure release to depressurize.

4. Remove sausage links; drain liquid. Add the butter, onions, celery, carrots and potatoes.

5. Select sauté’ setting; cook and stir for 10 minutes.

6. Add flour; stir until combined. Add the beer, broth, brown sugar, thyme, salt and pepper.

7. Secure lid on pot and close pressure-release valve.

8. Select manual high pressure and cook for five minutes; use quick pressure release to depressurize.

9. Add sausage; cover and let stand for five minutes.

This original recipe is owned by Johnsonville and was shared with Fox News Digital.