A new poll found that the majority of American adults believe gender is determined at birth and are against biological males competing in women’s sports.

On Friday, a new Washington Post-KFF poll dropped with insights into Americans’ views on transgenderism in the nation, our schools, and women’s sports.

The poll found that 57 percent of American adults believe gender is based on the sex "assigned" at birth while 43 percent say a person could change their gender later in life.

Fifty-three percent of 18 to 34-year-olds believe gender is based on birth sex while 47 believe one can change their gender later in life. Sixty-three percent of adults 55 to 64 years of age believe gender is based on the sex "assigned" at birth.

The poll found that the vast majority of Americans support laws against discriminating against transgendered people in areas such as in the military and housing, but a supermajority of Americans don’t want biological males in women’s sports.

Sixty-six percent of American adults do not believe biological males should be allowed to compete in women’s sports competitions at the high school level while 34 percent support biological males competing against women.

When it comes to college and professional sports, 65 percent of American adults don’t believe biological males should be allowed to compete in women’s sports while 34 percent in both categories were behind the idea.

In youth sports, 62 percent of American adults did not believe biological males should be allowed to compete against biological girls while 37 percent were behind allowing transgender girls to compete with biological girls.

The poll also found that 62 percent of American adults supported so-called "gender-affirming counseling or therapy" for kids ages 10 to 14, but 68 percent were against giving the age group puberty blockers.

For transgender teens aged 15 to 17, 66 percent of American adults supported "gender-affirming counseling or therapy" but the majority, 58 percent, were still opposed to prescribing puberty blocker medications.

Additionally, 77 percent of American adults believe it is inappropriate for teachers to discuss their transgender identities with students in kindergarten to third grade. Seventy percent believed the same for students in 4th and 5th grade, with the number dropping to 52 percent for middle school students in grades 6 to 8.

Thirty-six percent of American adults believe it is inappropriate for teachers to discuss their transgender identities with students in high school while 64 percent believe it’s appropriate classroom discussion.