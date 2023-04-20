Former President Donald Trump is facing heat from a top pro-life organization over a statement his campaign provided to The Washington Post on Thursday for a report on abortion.

According to the statement, Trump believes abortion is an issue "that should be decided at the state level," however, Susan B. Anthony (SBA) Pro-Life America, an organization dedicated to ending abortion, says it will not support any candidate that does not embrace a minimum 15-week standard on late-term abortions.

"President Trump’s assertion that the Supreme Court returned the issue of abortion solely to the states is a completely inaccurate reading of the Dobbs decision and is a morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate to hold," SBA Pro-Life America president Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement responding to the Trump campaign.

"Life is a matter of human rights, not states’ rights. Saying that the issue should only be decided at the states is an endorsement of abortion up until the moment of birth, even brutal late-term abortions in states like California, Illinois, New York and New Jersey," she said.

"The only way to save these children is through federal protections, such as a 15-week federal minimum standard when the unborn child can feel excruciating pain," she said.

Dannenfelser vowed her organization would oppose any candidate refusing "to embrace at a minimum a 15-week national standard to stop painful late-term abortions while allowing states to enact further protections."

She added that leaving the position up to the states is "an abdication of responsibility," and that whoever serves as president "has a responsibility to forge national consensus and progress on the most egregious human rights violation of our time."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.