Police in Maine say four people are dead and three injured Tuesday following shootings at a home in Bowdoin and along Interstate 295 in Yarmouth.

Both of the incidents are connected and a "person of interest has been detained in this matter," authorities said in a press release, adding that there is no threat to the public at this time.

"As a result of the shootings, four people were found deceased inside a home on the Augusta Road in Bowdoin," police said. "A short time later at approximately 10:30 am, three people were shot while driving their vehicles southbound near Mile Marker 17 and Exit 15 in Yarmouth.

"The victims were transported to a local hospital with one person is in critical condition," the statement added.

The deceased in the Bowdoin shooting have been transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy is ongoing.

Police are now asking anyone with information about the shootings to come forward.

"Both shootings are connected," Maine State Police said. "Investigators are currently working these scenes and will result in the road closure of I-295 southbound at Mile Marker 20 in Freeport to the Exit 15 off-ramp in Yarmouth for an undetermined amount of time."

A witness in the area earlier told Fox News that her workplace was put on lockdown and police were going through a wooded area behind an office building.

A car with two bullet holes also was seen abandoned in the area, the witness added.

The motive for the shootings was not immediately clear.

The victims and the person taken into custody have not been publicly identified.