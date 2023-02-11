A Maine mother is accusing a school district and social worker of secretly assisting with the transitioning of a 13-year-old girl.

A letter penned by the Goldwater Institute says that it represents Amber Lavigne, the mother of the former student at the Great Salt Bay Community School involved in this case.

The letter, which was sent to the school district superintendent, claims that social worker Samuel Roy, employed by the Great Salt Bay Community School, gave Lavigne’s daughter two chest binders in his office during a conversation relating to "gender identity."

Per the letter, Goldwater claims that Roy told Lavigne's daughter that he would not inform her mother Lavigne about the matter and the student did not need to do so either.

The letter reads, "We understand that school officials also assisted in the ‘social transitioning’ of the same girl (by calling her a different name and referring to her with male pronouns) without notice, consent, or involvement of Ms. Lavigne."

The letter goes on to say that Lavigne informed the principal Kim Shaff and the Superintendent of AOS 93 Lynsey Johnston, however, the concerns were allegedly dismissed "without any action being taken with respect to Mr. Roy."

They're arguing that "fundamental rights" are actively being ignored, not only by Roy, but also by the school and the school district, so they are evaluating the best legal options regarding Amber's rights, including litigation.

"The Supreme Court has long recognized that parents have a fundamental right to direct and control the upbringing, education, and healthcare decisions of their children."

Furthermore, the letter claimed that the district had previously responded to parents' critiques of the school’s practices, asserting that the school compiled with all relevant policies and processes, and that all policies "comply with Maine law, which protects the rights of all students and staff, regardless of gender/ gender identity, to have equal access to education, the supports and services available in our public schools, and the student’s right to privacy regardless of age."

Goldwater Institute claimed that the district’s "statement offered no explanation regarding the District’s policies for informing parents about fundamental decisions affecting the health and welfare of their children."

Also, Goldwater is urging that the school district "clarify its policy to mandate the involvement of parents in all decisions by school officials that affect mental or physical health or well-being of students."

Goldwater told Fox News Digital "We've received no indication from the school that they intend to comply with our letter."

They added that they’re best evaluating their "legal options to best protect Amber’s rights, including litigation."

"Public school districts should never hide things from parents, especially not information about their child’s mental health or physical wellbeing. But that’s exactly what the Great Salt Bay Community School did to Amber Lavigne, secretly advising Amber’s 13-year-old daughter to change her gender and encouraging the child not to tell her parents," Adam Shelton, Goldwater Institute Staff Attorney told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital reached out to Great Salt Bay Community School District for a response, but they have not responded.