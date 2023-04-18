Maine State Police arrested 34-year-old Joseph Eaton and charged him with murder on Tuesday evening after he allegedly shot and killed four people and wounded three others earlier in the day.

The shooting began on Tuesday morning at a residence in Bowdoin, a rural town about 30 miles northeast of Portland, where four victims were found shot to death. Hearses could be seen leaving the home on a wooded lot later in the day.

The gunman then opened fire about 25 miles south of Bowdoin on Interstate 295, wounding three people, including one critically. A car with bullet holes in the windshield could be seen near an off-ramp where the interstate shooting occurred.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victims or release information about a motive for the shootings.

Eaton, a Bowdoin resident, was transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail ahead of an initial court appearance later this week.

Interstate 295 was shut down for hours before authorities opened it late on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are expected to work through the night processing multiple scenes and interviewing witnesses.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills thanked first responders and said she is praying for the victims.

"Like people across Maine, I am shocked and deeply saddened – acts of violence like we experienced today shake our state and our communities to the core."

