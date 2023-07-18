Madonna is thanking her fans again for their continued support following her hospitalization.

On Tuesday, the star shared a photo of herself hugging a bouquet of roses.

"‘A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world,’" the "Material Girl" wrote in a quote attributed to writer Leo Buscaglia. "Thank you."

On her Instagram Story, she also posted two photos of herself holding onto a plush toy.

The "Like a Virgin" singer was hospitalized for a "serious bacterial infection" on June 24 and is now recovering at home.

She first broke her silence on the hospitalization that has delayed her July tour in a social media post last week, thanking fans.

"Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement," she wrote in a statement while sharing a selfie on July 10. "I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

She said after first thinking of her children when waking up in the hospital, her next thought was about not wanting to "disappoint" fans or the people who have helped her prepare for her upcoming Celebration World Tour.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," Madonna said. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

She said she was focusing on her health and getting stronger, "and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can."

She explained that the North American leg of her tour would be rescheduled, and the European leg would start in October as planned.

She added, "I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support! Love, M."

Madonna's hospitalization was first announced by her longtime manager, Guy Oseary.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead (sic) to a several day stay in the ICU," Oseary wrote on Instagram.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."