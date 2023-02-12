ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Singer Macy Gray defended artists who use their award-winning speeches to talk politics, saying it's an ideal way to use one's platform.

"Of course," Gray told Fox News Digital this week following a concert in Alexandria, Virginia. "I think it's sad that when you become a celebrity you all of a sudden can't say what's on your mind. I think that's disappointing, because you have people that have this huge platform, and have the opportunity to move things and to change things, but we have to be so careful about what we say. You say the wrong thing, and it's like, ‘Oh burn her records,' or, ‘I’m never watching that show again'… So I think it's a shame."

She offered a hypothetical prompt from hip-hop star Jay-Z as an example.

"If he said, ‘I want everyone to do 10 jumping jacks,’ everybody would do it… When you have that kind of access, but you have to be careful about what you say, I think that's disappointing," she said.

In recent months, Gray has used her own platform to speak out against police violence. She called current police department culture "horrible" and suggested that changes need to come from the higher authorities, blasting President Biden and Congress for not taking action.

"It's devastating that it's still relevant today," she said. "That you still have to have that conversation but… I just think it's a waste because… We have a president, all he needs to do is pass some laws. He can say, ‘I’m waiting on Congress,' but we all know that's bulls---. He can make it happen. Congress can make it happen."

Gray co-founded an organization called My Good in July 2020 to help provide emotional and financial assistance to families who have lost loved ones due to police violence. The organization helps with logistical costs, including hospital, funeral and legal expenses, and prioritizes mental health.

Gray won the Grammy for Best Female Vocal Performance in 2001 for her well known single, "I Try," beating out pop superstars Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, among others. Asked how the music industry has changed since the early 2000s, Gray said that's a "whole book."

"It's changed completely," Gray told Fox News Digital. "It's very small. There's only about three labels left. And people don't buy physical copies much anymore. It's different. And as an artist, because of streaming you have to find your livelihood other ways. That's why you see so much touring. Everybody's in Vegas now. And you see a lot more artists doing endorsements and stuff because you don't make much money in records anymore. So, it changed everything. It's astonishing."

"Even though you hear a lot more artists because of streaming… it's more opportunity to be independent. But it's very small. It's a tiny little industry… I pray for it every night," she said, smiling. "I hope it's changing forward for the good."

The singer said her "dream duet" at the moment would be with singer-songwriter Steve Lacy.

Gray, who has made appearances in popular films like "Spider-Man" and "Training Day," said she is set to appear in a movie called "Turnbuckle" next month.

"I'm not exactly Viola Davis, but I've done some pretty good stuff," Gray said of her acting resume.

As for future career goals, Gray said she didn't want to get ahead of herself, and changed the conversation to the plans she has for her children.

"We'll see," she said. "Everybody has big dreams. You don't want to jinx them or put them out there, and then I change my mind tomorrow. But I have kids, I have a family. I would like my kids to turn into happy adults and live good and ultimately make it into heaven."

