A physicians group in Georgia put up a billboard targeting the fans of the Macon Bacon, a collegiate summer league baseball team, and wrote a letter to the team’s president.

The Physicians Committee of Responsible Medicine’s billboard is located on Interstate 16 and asks fans to "keep bacon off your plate." The group also sent a letter to team president Brandon Raphael accusing the organization of glorifying the meat.

"Macon Bacon’s glorification of bacon, a processed meat that raises the risk of colorectal cancer and other diseases, sends the wrong message to fans," the letter from nutrition education program manager Anna Herby, DHSc, RD, CDCES, to Raphael read. "I urge you to update the team’s name to Macon Facon Bacon and promote plant-based bacon alternatives, such as Facon Bacon or Mushroom Bacon, that will help your fans stay healthy. As for Kevin, Macon Bacon’s mascot, he can reveal that he is actually plant-based bacon."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The letter gave statistics about how consuming processed meat increases the risk of colorectal cancer and a few slices of bacon a week increases the chance of being diagnosed with that cancer by 18%. The letter also dove into other risks of cancer a consumer of bacon could receive.

"To help fight cancer and cardiovascular disease in your community, you should encourage fans to consume delicious, healthful plant-based foods instead of menu items like 6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon, Bacon Wrapped Bacon, Steak Cut Bacon, Bacon Cheeseburger, Bacon Dog, Bacon Loaded Cheese Fries, Bacon Loaded Mac N Cheese, and Bacon Chips," the letter read, encouraging fans to "set a good example for fans and stop promoting bacon."

Raphael responded to the letter in a statement to WGXA-TV.

DEREK JETER STILL HAS HOPE FOR SLUMPING YANKEES, BUT JUST MAKING POSTSEASON IS 'WRONG MENTALITY TO HAVE'

"While we are disappointed in the disapproval of our branding from Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, the Macon Bacon do not view ourselves as a glorification of an unhealthy lifestyle; rather, we pride ourselves on being a fun-natured organization focused on bringing families and communities together of Middle Georgia and beyond," Raphael said.

"We take great pride in the Macon Bacon naming rights (which our fans named), as we get to witness the smiles and laughter from our fan base – who have supported our branding since our inception -- that stems from the brand’s lighthearted and playful nature. We are a family-friendly organization and we are extremely grateful for our fans.

"While we certainly offer bacon-based options on our concessions menu, our organization has developed a menu that is full of other dining variations to ensure that our fans have choices as to what they consume while enjoying their time at the ballpark, which includes a plant-based option. That was obviously not mentioned in the group’s complaint.

"With that, the Macon Bacon will be sizzling forever and will not consider a name change. Ever."

The Macon Bacon were founded in 2017 and play in the Coastal Plain League. The team name was picked by the fans and chosen over the Macon Soul, Macon Hits, Macon Heat and Macon Noise.

The team defeated the Savannah Bananas in the 2020 championship.