Sophie Lloyd, a guitarist for Machine Gun Kelly, on Wednesday denied cheating rumors with the musician who is engaged to Megan Fox.

"Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," a rep for Lloyd told Fox News Digital. "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue."

The rep added, "It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism & social commentary to be reporting anything else."

Fox, 36, sparked split rumors last weekend when she posted Beyoncé lyrics that said, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath" on her Instagram before she deleted her account.

A fan commented that Machine Gun Kelly probably "got with Sophie."

Fox responded, "Maybe I got with Sophie."

Lloyd, 27 played with Kelly, 32, on his Mainstream Sellout Tour last summer and was seen with him and his bandmates at a party last weekend. Fox was also seen with him last weekend.

Despite the break-up speculation, the couple was spotted in a car together on Valentine’s Day.

Fox and Kelly began dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in early 2022.

Lloyd has been with her boyfriend drummer Christopher Painter for more than five years.

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Fox and Kelly.