Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) gave fans an electrifying performance ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

The rock star and Megan Fox’s beau shared on his Instagram Story, Saturday, a video clip of his performance for the major sporting event.

"Yooo I got [electrocuted] and my hair stood up," Kelly claimed with a brain blast emoji and thunderbolt emojis.

Although it’s unclear if he actually was electrocuted during his performance, it appears it may have been a joke since he added a laughing emoji to the video.

The "Blood Valentine" singer’s hair shot straight up during the performance, while air cannons blasted off in the background.

Kelly seemed unfazed and flipped his blonde hair back moments later.

The rocker-turned-rapper sported metallic cargo pants on stage with a black belt and white long-sleeve crop top. His midriff was exposed as he showed off his body tattoos.

Meanwhile, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, has made headlines for publicly sharing his relationship with Fox with his fans.

The "Transformer" star recently showed support to her fiancée after losing his first Grammy nomination to Ozzy Osbourne.

Fox posted on her social media account a photo of the pair matching in silver. She wore a sparkly white corset dress with beaded embellishments, while he wore a metallic jacket bedazzled with flashy designs.

"Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you," the 36-year-old said in part.

"I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever."

Fox and Kelly went public with their relationship in 2020 after she divorced actor Brian Austin Greene.

After nearly two years of dating, Kelly proposed to Fox in Puerto Rico.