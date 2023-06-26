The District Attorney’s Office in the Bronx has set a disposition date for Shellyne Rodriguez, a machete-wielding New York City professor who allegedly threatened to "chop up" a New York Post reporter, Fox News Digital has learned.

A spokeswoman for the DA’s office said a status hearing was held Monday to confirm that the DA’s office was in compliance with all the discoveries and evidence in the case.

The spokeswoman confirmed that everything was satisfactory and the date of Aug. 14, 2023, was set for a possible disposition.

The court also extended the order of protection until at least that date for the reporter, Ruven Fenton, and the photographer, Robert Miller, who were involved in the alleged machete incident.

Rodriguez, 45, turned herself in to police on Thursday, May 25 after allegedly threatening to chop up a New York Post reporter with a machete.

Rodriguez is charged with three misdemeanors – fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing – as well as menacing, which is categorized as a violation.

Rodriguez insists she’s the real victim and has said the entire incident "has taken a toll" on her mental health.

After the video of the confrontation with the New York Post reporter emerged, Hunter College fired the adjunct professor.

She told ARTnews that the college "capitulated" to "racists, white nationalists, and misogynists."

Fox News’ Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.