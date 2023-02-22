Not many people heard of Mac McClung before Saturday night, but now, he's one of the hottest draws in all of basketball.

McClung is a G-Leaguer who gained notoriety way back in high school for his jumping ability and crazy dunks – he played college ball at Georgetown and Texas Tech but has been unable to get much playing time in the NBA.

In fact, he has just two NBA games under his belt – with two different teams.

But the Philadelphia 76ers knew of his leaping prowess and signed him to a two-way contract last week, so he could compete in the NBA Dunk Contest, and he did not disappoint.

McClung put on maybe the best show the contest has ever seen, scoring 999 out of a possible 1,000 points with his four insane dunks.

Now, he's an overnight NBA sensation, and people want to see him play. The Delaware Blue Coats – the Sixers' G-League team – has seen sales grow five times the daily average since the dunk contest, a Blue Coats spokesman told Front Office Sports.

The 22-year-old also signed a sponsorship deal with Puma and is now being credited with "saving" the dunk contest. The NBA has said it was the most-viewed dunk contest ever.

Who knows if the performance will garner some legitimate playing time with the Sixers, but if he does get the call-up, can you blame anyone for buying tickets just to see him dunk in pregame warmups?