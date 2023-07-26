Luke Combs let a little boy steal his spotlight on Saturday while performing his hit cover of Tracy Chapman's song, "Fast Car."

Among the thousands of fans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, to watch Combs perform this weekend was 8-year-old Georgia-native, Cooper Massengill. Diagnosed with leukemia at 3, Cooper's dream was to meet Combs in person.

His parents explained that the Make-A-Wish Foundation facilitated VIP passes for the family - but they were not expecting for Cooper to get invited onstage.

"Cooper's wish was to meet Luke Combs. He had no idea that he was gonna get [to] go on stage," the CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island Sean Holleran told CBS News Boston. "He had a secret wish, within his wish…to sing 'Fast Car' with him. And Luke Combs and his team made a lifetime memory for him."

Video of the moment went viral online, with Cooper being cheered for as he began singing.

"When I was walking up, everybody was shouting my name. It felt great," Cooper told the outlet. "I had gone through a lot of stuff, a lot of surgeries," he added of his experience leading up to the big joint performance.

The young boy was wearing a shirt that read, "Cooper's Wish to Meet Luke Combs."

The boy's mother, Melissa Massengill, was overwhelmed and appreciate of the moment. "It was a lot. I mean, to watch your child go through what he had to go through was unbelievable," she shared. His father, Travis Massengill, said the entire experience had come together very quickly.

Cooper was elated by his performance, telling the outlet, "I literally stole it."

Despite giving himself a rave review, Cooper was emotional and wiped tears away from his eyes as he recapped the experience.

"Everybody doesn't get a wish and be grateful for if you get a wish," he added.

This is not the first time Combs has extended kindness to a child. Earlier this month, Combs presented a hospitalized teen in North Carolina with tickets to his show.

Last year, he also paid children in his crowd the money they had spent on his tickets after seeing a sign they had made.