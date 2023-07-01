Luke Bryan’s son is 15 and every parent knows what that means.

"He’s 15, so he’s doing the whole learning permit nightmare," the "But I Got a Beer in My Hand" singer told Katie Neal on Audacity’s "Kate & Company" podcast this week. "He is not a very good driver right now so we’re having to work with him pretty hard."

The country star added that Bo, 15, whom he shares with wife Caroline, 43, is "very frustrating right now 'cause he thinks he knows how to drive, but he has no idea what he’s doing."

Bryan explained that Bo thinks "because he can operate a 4-wheeler or Polaris that he is quite proficient. He is not, I can assure you."

Teenagers in Tennessee can earn a learner's permit to drive at 15.

Caroline shared that Bo "passed his driver’s permit test" in a May 4 Instagram video post that showed the 15-year-old in the driver’s seat, his mom beside him and the couple's 12-year-old son Tate pumping his fists in the back seat.

"I’m terrified," she joked. "Are you excited?"

"Yup," Bo answered, "Just don’t be screaming when I drive, please?"

"I make no promises," she deadpanned.

She kiddingly added in the post’s caption: "Bo Bryan just got his driver’s permit. Some of y’all might want to take the bus for a while! Here we go!!"

Later in the month, she wrote in another post: "My baby I used to push in a stroller is now strollin me…" with a video that showed the 15-year-old again in the driver’s seat.

In 2021, the "American Idol" judge told People magazine he enjoys having older sons.

"As they grow older, it's easier to let them tag along," he said. "They become little men and they become functional little microcosms of me. Their personalities are really different … They become your buddies. I mean, they're still your kids, you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the right and wrongs of life, but they really morph into your buddies."

He added, "And I'm certainly in the golden years. I mean, it's like the sweet spot of being a dad right now and you can let them tag along."

Along with their two biological sons, the couple also adopted their nephew and nieces Til, Jordan and Kris after Luke’s sister died in 2007.