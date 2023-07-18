A rough week for Lucas Giolito got even worse on Tuesday night after a putrid start at Citi Field.

The Chicago White Sox right-hander announced on social media last week that he and his wife, Ariana Dubelko, have mutually agreed to end their marriage after more than four years together.

In his first outing since the announcement, he allowed five runs in the first inning against the New York Mets as part of a rough outing.

He walked Brandon Nimmo to begin the inning, and he scored on a Tommy Pham double. Two batters later, Pete Alonso hit a sacrifice fly to make it a 2-0 game. After striking out Jeff McNeil, he then allowed back-to-back home runs to rookies Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty that made it a five-run frame for New York.

Francisco Lindor added an RBI double in the second inning, and nine-hitter DJ Stewart clubbed a solo homer in the fourth. Giolito was taken out after allowing two more men on base, one of which scored. In all, he threw 100 pitches in just 3.2 innings, racking up eight earned on six hits and five walks.

Giolito, 28, made the announcement in a lengthy Instagram post during Monday’s Home Run Derby.

"After thoughtful consideration and discussions, we have chosen to follow separate paths while maintaining the bond we have nurtured over the years," Giolito wrote. "While our decision to end our marriage is undoubtedly a significant one, we are each committed to maintaining our friendship and supporting each other as we enter this new phase of our respective lives."

Giolito and Dubelko were first married in 2018. They celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary this past December.

According to TMZ Sports, Dubelko filed for divorce in a California court, citing "irreconcilable differences." A representative for Giolito told the outlet that the decision to split was mutual, noting that the state does not allow for a "joint filing."

"We emphasize our shared values of respect, understanding, and kindness, which have guided our decision-making process. We hold each other in high regard and intend to approach our separation with the utmost dignity and care," Giolito said.

"Although we will no longer be husband and wife, we look forward to remaining close friends and supporting each other's personal and professional endeavors."

The 2019 All-Star entered the night with a 3.45 ERA.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.