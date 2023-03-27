LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed student-athletes on social media among other sports, and she will be pushed further into the limelight this weekend at the NCAA Regional in Denver.

Dunne has more than 7.3 million followers on TikTok and 3.8 million followers on Instagram. On Sunday, however, she went to her Snapchat to give some poignant advice to her fellow student-athletes.

One fan asked Dunne what three pieces of advice she would give to student-athletes.

"1. find a balance between school, sports, and a social life and try to stick to a routine," she said in response. "2. On ur off days take time to rest and do things you enjoy outside of your sport. 3. Eat properly because it can be a long day."

The Tigers earned the No. 2 seed in the Denver Regional after going 8-5 during the season with a third-place finish in the SEC Championships. The regional begins on March 31 and the Tigers will look to secure a spot in the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

"We are excited to take the next step in our climb out in Denver," LSU coach Jay Clark said last week. "Their program does a good job at hosting these events. I’m sure it will be a good community out there and we hope to see some of our fans come out. There are no easy outs once we get into the bracket and we know we will need to be at our best to advance to the round of 16."

The Tigers will compete in session one of the second round against Oregon State, Georgia and Nebraska.,