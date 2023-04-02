LSU star Angel Reese received tons of criticism on social media for taunting Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, but in her post-game press conference, she suggested there was a double standard for what she did.

When addressing the taunts to the congregation of reporters after the game, Reese pointed out the media was quick to criticize her because she didn’t "fit the narrative." She said she didn’t hear any criticism about others doing the same celebrations.

"I’m happy. All year, I was critiqued about who I was. The narrative – I don’t fit the narrative. I don’t fit the box you all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. You told me that all year," Reese said.

"But when other people do it – you all don’t say nothing. So, this is for the girls that look like me. That’s going to speak up for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you and that’s what I did it for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. It was bigger than me. Twitter is going to go in a rage every time. And, I mean, I’m happy. I feel like I helped grow women’s basketball this year. I’m super happy and excited. I’m looking forward to celebrating and then next season."

Before hitting the podium, Reese told ESPN what she was thinking in the moment and gave props to Clark as a player. She pointed to how Clark waved off a South Carolina player in the national semifinal on Friday night, which even prompted a reaction from LSU guard Alexis Morris before the game.

"Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player for sure, but I don’t take disrespect lightly," Reese said. "And she disrespected Alexis and South Carolina, they’re still my SEC girls, too. You all are not going to disrespect them either."

"I wanted to pick her pocket. I had a moment at the end of the game, and I was just in my bag."

LSU won the game, 102-85, for the program’s first national championship.

Reese was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. She had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Morris had 21 points and nine assists.