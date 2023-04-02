LSU star Angel Reese explained why she gave Iowa’s Caitlin Clark a taste of her own medicine at the end of the Tigers’ national championship win against the Hawkeyes on Sunday night.

Reese pointed to her ring finger to signify she was ready to get the championship party started and hit Clark with the John Cena "you can’t see me taunt." Reese immediately received a ton of backlash on social media for it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But she told ESPN hosts what she was thinking in the moment and gave props to Clark as a player. She pointed to how Clark waved off a South Carolina player in the national semifinal on Friday night, which even prompted a reaction from LSU guard Alexis Morris before the game.

"Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player for sure, but I don’t take disrespect lightly," Reese said. "And she disrespected Alexis and South Carolina, they’re still my SEC girls, too. You all are not going to disrespect them either.

LSU'S ANGEL REESE GIVES IOWA'S CAITLIN CLARK TASTE OF HER OWN MEDICINE IN NATIONAL TITLE WIN, IGNITES DEBATE

"I wanted to pick her pocket. I had a moment at the end of the game, and I was just in my bag."

LSU won the game, 102-85, for the program’s first national championship.

Reese was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. She had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Morris had 21 points and nine assists.

Clark finished the game with 30 points.