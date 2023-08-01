LPGA Tour pro Carlota Ciganda was disqualified from the Evian Championship on Friday after she refused to add a stroke penalty to her scorecard following the second round.

Ciganda was penalized during the round for slow pace of play on the final hole. She appealed the decision and lost but still ended up signing a one-over 72 instead of a three-over 74, according to Golf Monthly.

The LPGA said Ciganda’s grouping received a warning on the seventh hole as they started the day on the back nine. The group was time on the eighth hole and, on the ninth hole, Ciganda’s stroke times resulted in a penalty for slow play, according to Golf Digest.

Ciganda addressed the controversy on Saturday on her Instagram Stories, which have since expired.

"I got a few messages about the DQ from yesterday. I want to be very clear and the reason I did not sign a 7 on the last hole is because I don’t think I took 52 seconds like the Rules Official said. I had a 10 footer on the last hole, last put (sic) and the group behind they were not even on the tee on a par 5," she wrote.

"Very poor performance from the LPGA rules official, they don’t understand what professional golf is about, they only look at their stopwatch like if 20 seconds is going to make a difference. I had family and friends watching and they all said it was impossible I took that long to hit that putt!

"Yesterday was tough out there with windy conditions and difficult pins and I wish everyone gets treated the same and they don’t pick on the same players all the time! That’s all!"

Ciganda received a stroke penalty for slow pace during the 2021 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play event, Golf Digest noted.

The Spain native’s best finish at the Evian Championship came last year when she tied for third. She has two LPGA Tour victories in her career and six Ladies European Tour wins.