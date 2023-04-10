The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department says there are five people dead and six injured in the Kentucky city Monday following a shooting.

The shooter in the incident – who has not been publicly identified – has been "neutralized," according to police.

"There is no longer an active aggressor threat," Louisville Metropolitan Police Department said, announcing that more details will be provided at a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET.

"We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area," police earlier said in tweet. "There are multiple casualties."

Images taken in the area showed a police officer with his weapon drawn. The shooting happened at a building that houses an Old National Bank location, according to the Associated Press.

"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet, adding that he is heading there now.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also were photographed at the scene.

The FBI's Louisville office tweeted that its "special agents have responded to the scene of this morning's shooting in downtown Louisville and are assisting our law enforcement partners."

A witness inside the building where the shooting happened told WHAS11 that an unidentified man with a "long assault rifle" began opening fire on the first floor.

"He just started firing," the witness reportedly said. "I didn't see his face. We were in the conference room. Whoever was next to me got shot, their blood's on me."

Another witness said the shooter and law enforcement exchanged fire, according to WHAS11.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said there was an "active police situation downtown" and for the public to "please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice."

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.