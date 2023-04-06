A suspect accused of killing a Louisiana police officer after allegedly ramming his vehicle during a pursuit has been arrested using the slain sergeant’s handcuffs.

Anthony Savoie, a 33-year-old from Bourg, is now charged with first-degree murder of a police office following the April 2 death of Det. Sgt. Nicholas Pepper of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

"The suspect was arrested with Sgt. Nicholas Pepper’s handcuffs," the sheriff’s office said, sharing a photo of Savoie in custody. "Bail is set at $5.6 million."

Louisiana State Police said the crash that killed Pepper happened around 5 a.m. on April 2 along Louisiana Highway 1 in Thibodaux, west of New Orleans.

"The initial investigation revealed an officer with the Houma Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The suspect fled at a high rate of speed," police said.

"Police pursued the suspect and, at some point during the pursuit, the suspect stopped. Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect who sped off and rammed into a Lafourche Parish deputy’s unit stopped nearby," a statement continued.

Louisiana State Police said Pepper "sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at a local hospital," while "the suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries."

Savoie was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe at the time of the collision, according to authorities.

"He was secured and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and, after being booked, was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for housing," state police said.

Savoie also has been charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer and warrant for failure to appear at the 32nd Judicial District Court

"Nick epitomized all that is honored and revered in a peace officer," Sheriff Craig Webre said in a statement. "The tremendous outpouring of love and gratitude from the community is truly appreciated. I ask that you continue to keep Sergeant Nick Pepper and his family, as well as our Sheriff’s Office family, in your thoughts and prayers."

The sheriff’s office said Pepper joined its ranks in October 2007 and spent his career there in its investigations division.

"He was an integral part of nearly every major criminal investigation in Lafourche Parish for more than a decade," it said. "Prior to his LPSO career, he spent time with the Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, part of a law enforcement career that spanned nearly 24 years of service."

Pepper is survived by his wife – an investigator for the Lafourche Paris District Attorney, his two daughters and son.