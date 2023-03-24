A Louisiana man has gone viral for his love of art and a special memory of Waffle House.

Matt Dawson, a pharmacist from Pineville, has been an artist for more than 30 years, but it wasn't until 2012 that he started turning this hobby into a side job to "make some extra money," he told Fox News Digital.

Now, Dawson's latest piece, "Starry Waffles," is capturing attention on social media with thousands reacting to the 16x20 acrylic painting on canvas.

The work shows the classic Waffle House storefront with Vincent van Gogh's iconic "Starry Night" in the background.

Dawson said he has painted the recognizable yellow and red eatery a few times, and it's because of a special memory he attributes to the restaurant.

"When my wife was sick, we used to go down to New Orleans to see a doctor… and every time we would come back, we would stop at [Waffle House] in Sorrento," Dawson shared, adding that his wife Amber Dawson once struggled with bladder and kidney issues.

"In addition to the tip, I would always put five dollars on the jukebox for the waitress to [put] on whatever artist they liked," he added.

Dawson said he loved his unique creation, but he was not prepared for amount of love it would receive from viewers.

"I thought I would have fun with this one and it kind of resonated with people," he commented.

Within 10 minutes of posting "Starry Waffles," Dawson sold the artwork for $600, he said.

Dawson said he has been amazed by the feedback from those who have seen his artwork — including a comment from the official Waffle House instagram.

"I've got people that are painting it themselves, kids and adults, and sharing it online," Dawson said.

Someone leading a "sip and paint" event in North Carolina had even reached out to Dawson asking if they could recreate his viral "Starry Waffles" as its inspirational art piece.

Dawson does paint more than just Waffle House, but his art will always have one thing in common, he said.

"I go with things that make me feel comfortable or bring back good memories," Dawson explained. "I don't like doing stuff just so it would sell."

Dawson prefers to paint with acrylic, the same medium as his "Starry Waffles," but he will also dabble with ink, watercolor and sometimes sculpture, he shared.

The Waffle House-inspired saga will continue as Dawson said he has some other businesses in mind that may get a fresh, artistic twist.

Dawson's work can be found on his Etsy shop titled, MattDawsonArt.

His "Starry Waffles" painting is currently in 20-plus shopping carts of Etsy users, according to the e-commerce website.