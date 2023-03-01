Fishermen searching for yellowfin tuna off the coast of Louisiana instead caught sharks feasting on fish on video.

Dillon May thought he was recording a "tuna boil," a term to describe a feeding frenzy so intense it makes the water appear to be boiling, on Feb. 21.

"Then we saw it was sharks on a bait pod, never seen anything like it," May said. "No shrimp boats were in sight either!"

May told Storyful he and his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Dix, were fishing on a friend’s fishing boat, and said the sharks were causing so much agitation that they brought water onto the vessel.

BODYCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS NJ HOUSE EXPLOSION WHILE FIREFIGHTERS STILL INSIDE

He said they were about 15 miles off the coast of Venice when they saw a large menhaden pod and drove the boat towards it.

"By the time we got there, the sharks had found the pod and pushed them up against the boat to feast on them."

Fins flailing and flopping can be seen in the video as the sharks feasted around the boat.

Dix posted the now viral video on TikTok on Feb. 24.