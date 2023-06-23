Seven fans were rushed to the hospital after a severe hailstorm impacted a Louis Tomlinson concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Wednesday night.

The golf ball-sized hail poured down on the concertgoers attending the One Direction alum’s performance.

The West Metro Fire confirmed on their social media that, "7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene. Injuries include cuts and broken bones."

The fierce storm forced Tomlinson to shut down the concert, as the English singer-songwriter noted he was "devastated" about the chaotic events that unfolded.

"Sending all my love out to everyone that was affected by the extreme weather at Red Rocks last night," Tomlinson wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I hope everyone has made it home safely and anyone injured is on the mend, it was devastating to see so many of you affected."

Meanwhile, a fan described the injuries that she received, after being one of the thousands of people pelted with hail at the outdoor concert venue.

"I have a few bumps and bruises along my backside on my hip," Jessica Thompson told FOX Weather on Thursday.

She was one of the at least 90 concertgoers that were injured during the hailstorm.

"There had never been once a warning for hail, or else we would have left," Thompson remarked.

She recalled the moments when the massive hail fell at the venue.

Thompson explained that the announcer advised them to, "Take immediate shelter, find coverage. Hailstorm is approaching," and added that she felt an instant pain from the hail.

"All of a sudden, golfball-sized hail and quarter-size hail just started pelting our heads and our backs," she said.

Thompson went on to say that she and her friends were able to take shelter under the merchandise table.

"We emptied out… boxes full of t-shirts and everything. We just placed it over our heads, and we just sat there and took it," Thompson detailed.

She said the cries from people being hit by the large hail were loud as people chaotically tried to take shelter.

After the severe weather subsided, the One Direction singer continued to thank his touring crew and first responders for their "speed and care" while working "tirelessly" under "such extreme circumstances."

Tomlinson assured fans that his team is working hard to reschedule tour dates and suggested that concertgoers hold onto their tickets until there are more updates.

"Get well soon, and I’ll be back at Red Rocks soon!" the "Two of Us" singer concluded his statement.

The 31-year-old is scheduled to perform in Seattle, Washington on Saturday to continue his "Faith in the Future World Tour."

According to FOX Weather, "the threat of additional thunderstorms bringing large hail looms for eastern Colorado through the end of the workweek."