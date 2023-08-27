If you're an expectant parent who's looking for a unique baby name, know that vintage names are apparently back in style.

Jenn Ficarra, a baby name consultant and founder of Nom De Bloom, has gone viral after sharing what she called "old-lady" names — and giving those names cool, modern twists.

She said she attaches this trend to the phrase "vintage maximalism."

"There is this trend of ‘vintage maximalism,’ almost, where you see a lot of these vintage [names that] once were considered ‘old-man’ or ‘old-lady’ names that are really just delicious, juicy and long," Ficarra told Fox News Digital.

"They are very ostentatious and fun and different," added Ficarra, who is based in Los Angeles.

Some of the names she highlighted in her viral TikTok video include Beatrice, Elizabeth, Theodora and Philippa.

Beatrice can turn into "Bea" — while Elizabeth can be "Birdie," "Betty" or "Liz."

Traditional names such as Theodora can quickly become modern with a more masculine nickname, "Teddy," while Philippa can turn into "Pippa."

Short names were leading the trends for a while, but that seems to have gone by the wayside as these old-school names are coming back.

The longer names are "that perfect combination of vintage maximalist [and] they offer fun nicknames," she said.

There is a newfound sense of versatility and individualism that comes with the old-school, vintage names that people have not fully tapped into until now, she indicated.

"I think people like being able to have a ‘proper baby name’ with a fun, young playful nickname — so that way when the [child] is a kid, you can call them one thing and if they're an adult in the workforce, they can use their full name, and it sounds more professional," said Ficarra.

She has found that these names play into the idea of parents wanting to help their kids find their "identity," which can be connected to the uniqueness of their name or nickname.

"If somebody wants a unique name for their kid but not the ‘Bohemian unique,’ they can pull from the past because that's a traditional name," she added.

"It's something people have heard, but it can be unique because they may be the only kid in their class with that name."

With the addition of a fun nickname, these old-school monikers can become more youthful.

"I think this whole vintage trend is about people wanting something bright and bold and fun and not being as muted anymore, coupled with — it still offers a singular identity because people are really interested in their kids being one-of-one in a class," said Ficarra.

"It's a convergence of a lot of things at once and this trend covers so many bases."

The baby name consultant is crediting younger millennials and members of Gen Z with this trend, highlighting the "maximalism" and "identity" qualities that come with traditional names.

"As much as baby name trends can be singled out, they are very closely tied to interior design trends, economic trends [and] fashion trends. Everything is all tied together," she noted.

Pop culture is influencing the baby name trends, as shows like "Bridgerton" become more popular and highlight the "old-world regency" era.

Fashion trends are also capturing tradition, with "quiet luxury" or "old-money aesthetic" looks, she said.

Ficarra has many clients who come to her looking for both these aesthetics. She said she believes the root of it all can be found in one word: legacy.

"Legacy to me is [at] the root of all this … These names, just by being around for so long, feel way more luxurious and rich. They maybe have more sophistication or clout," she said.

Names also have connotations especially if attached to certain individuals or prestigious roles.

"When you have a name that is presidential or the name of a princess … people take it more seriously and think some of those traits can pass on," she continued.

"If you name your kid an old-money name, maybe you are trying to predict their future in some capacity. You are trying to set them up for [success]."

While Ficarra picked up on the maximalist trend a while back, she said it was another popular social media TikToker who inspired her to see what the nickname capabilities are for the traditional, old-school names that many steered away from for so long.

The nickname aspect allows people to personalize the traditional name and find their own identity in the "old-lady" monikers.

"There are so many different nickname routes you can go, which I think is half the fun of it — figuring out what the nickname could be," she said.

A nickname does not have to be as simple as taking the first half of a name or even the second half; rather, it's about rearranging letters or pulling from the middle of the name to make something that is unique for the individual, she suggested.

"You can play around with names. There are no rules, and it feels like we are on the precipe of people figuring [that out]," said Ficarra.