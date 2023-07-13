The Texas Longhorns nearly took down Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama in 2022, and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian thinks his 2023 roster has the ability to get over the hump.

Sarkisian dished on what it will take to beat Alabama at Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday, saying his team contains the necessary traits to pull off the upset in Week 2 of the 2023 college football season.

"We thought we played them well a year ago," Sarkisian said, per the Big 12 transcript. "We didn't play well enough. So the key to the drill when we go there, we have to play better than we did last year.

"I think we can. I think we'll have the mental fortitude to go do it, the mental toughness to go do it, and the physical toughness to go do it because it's going to be a physical football game. They're a big, physical football team that will be really well-coached, and we have to make sure they get our best shot because we're going to get theirs for sure, too."

The Longhorns were minutes away from pulling off the upset in Austin, Texas, last season, taking a 19-17 lead over Alabama with just 1:29 remaining in the game.

However, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide down the field with his legs and his arm, getting kicker Will Reichard in range for the game-winning 33-yard field goal.

Texas will head into Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Sept. 9 looking to hand the Crimson Tide just its second home loss since 2016.

"Everywhere we go, we have to recognize we're the University of Texas," Sarkisian said. "We're going to get everybody's best shot. Alabama is no different. Coach Saban is going to have that team ready to play. We have to make sure they get our best shot. We have to prepare really well. We have to embrace the moment and understand what that moment is, and we've got to play good football."

The Longhorns’ offense returns nine starters from 2022, including quarterback Quinn Ewers, who enters his second year in Sarkisian’s offense.

The roster was good enough to finish atop the Big 12’s preseason poll – voted on by media representatives – for the first time since the conference went to a format without divisions in 2011.

The Longhorns received 41 of 67 first-place votes, with 2022 champion Kansas State receiving 14 votes.

"I think we've got a mature enough team to respect what you guys think of us, but at the end of the day, now we have to go back to work," Sarkisian said when asked about being picked to win the conference. "Expectations are just that. What will ultimately define us is how we play on Saturdays, and that's what we've got to focus on."