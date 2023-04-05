A new dynamic duo has gone viral on TikTok as viewers witness the bond between a man named John and his Pomeranian pup, Dolly.

John's daughter, Katie, started documenting the interactions between her father and Dolly and sharing videos on TikTok under the account @_dadanddolly.

"Caregiving is challenging, but he [my dad] is very easy to look after because he is very pragmatic," Katie, who asked her family's surname be omitted for privacy reasons, told Fox News Digital. "He is incredibly grateful all the time."

Katie, a London native, is a healthcare communications freelancer and part-time caretaker to her dad, who was diagnosed a few months back with mild-cognitive impairment – an early stage of memory loss.

Katie moved her dad John, 86, into the apartment next door to her about two-and-a-half years ago, she said.

While the move was for practical reasons, Katie found that living near her father helped them form "a very close bond," she shared.

"It has been really nice for our relationship," Katie added. "Caring for someone makes you think and appreciate life a lot."

Katie rescued Dolly the Pomeranian, who is now 7, from a breeder in 2019 who was not properly looking after the pup, Katie said.

When John moved in next door, Katie shared Dolly with him because she "didn't want him to be on his own."

"I knew they would be very good flatmates," she laughed. "She is such a sweet, easy-going dog and she just wants to sit on the sofa all day and chill out and so does my dad."

In Dolly, John had found a companion he could care for and look after.

TikTok videos posted by Katie show "Dad and Dolly's" daily interactions with one another – from watching classic movies, going on walks to dining out and taking naps.

"[Dolly] definitely brings out a gentle side in him. She sort of melted him a little bit," Katie said.

Katie said Dolly helps keep her father active, but doesn't push him to go too far and that makes them the perfect pair.

"He has to take her out on a walk and that's really good for him because he engages with people when he is out. She also goes the same pace as him," Katie commented.

In spite of John's recent mild-cognitive impairment diagnosis, Katie said she has not lost hope.

"I think with a diagnosis like that there is still sort of an element of hope and things you can do to delay progression and I think [Dolly] helps," she shared.

Katie said she believes that Dolly helps keep John engaged and will challenge his memory in a positive way.

"He has to remember to take care of her…it gives him a big sense of purpose," Katie noted.

Katie asked her father what Dolly means to him and respond with, "It's nice to feel relied upon. Someone relies on me for a cuddle."

"It's quite lonely to be on your own," Katie said. "I just think having an animal around is just so lovely and, honestly, makes a big difference to his quality of life."

Katie and John are located in the middle of London, which has proved to be a perfect location for the both of them and is far less "isolating."

"It's nice because I know other people are looking out for him and recognize him because he's got the dogs," she said. "They keep an eye on him when he is out and about."

Katie said she is always filming or taking pictures of her father and Dolly because she wants to hold on to the memories – especially since Katie's mom died about 20 years ago from ALS, and there were no videos to look back on.

"While I've got this time with my dad I want to record it [and] keep it," Katie commented.

Since sharing her heartwarming videos, Katie has found a community of caregivers who have aging parents. She said it's important to keep elderly loves ones connected and offer them companionship – whether it's from an animal, or people.

"He has lost a lot of his companions and I think he was getting to this stage where it was like, ‘This is the end, I've got nothing left,'" she added.

Katie said she wants to spread awareness on the importance of keeping a sense of community with elderly people and aging parents.

"The world to me today, especially looking after my dad, feels kind of exclusive for older people, as in they are not included a lot," she added.

"It's fun to see someone my dad's age on [social media]. I hope it's part of movement where older people will get more respect and consideration."