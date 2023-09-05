London Mayor Sadiq Khan was pressed on a recent episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" to offer his definition of a woman, offering a varied response to the question.

"What is a woman, Mr. Mayor?" host Piers Morgan asked.

"A woman, when it comes to biology and sex, is an adult girl," Khan answered. "But there are some women who may have gender dysphoria. Trans women could also be women as well."

Pressing further, Morgan delved into a discussion about gender and athletics, namely concerning controversies stirring around biological men participating alongside biological women.

Khan admitted during the sequence that biological males – particularly those who completed puberty as a boy – hold commanding physical advantages.

"My starting point is dignity and respect, but it is a fact when you look at the science, there is a massive advantage in relation to some sports if you have been through puberty as a boy/man and then change your gender," he said.

"So it is right that the sporting authorities look at the evidence, because there is a massive advantage," he said.

When asked if he would consider banning biological males from competing in women's sports, he said it depends on the sport itself. Darts and snooker, for example, were on his list of sports that wouldn't yield a hefty advantage for either gender.

Morgan, circling back to the "what is a woman?" question, asked what percentage of women have penises. Khan, declining to answer directly, discussed domestic violence victims he has interacted with before, some of whom identified as trans women.

"Trans women who were on the receiving end of domestic violence may have had a penis," he responded in part.

What constitutes a woman remains a contentious topic in many circles, particularly as school districts and governments look at ways to balance the rights of women and the rights of those identifying as transgender.

In the U.S., debates swirl around athletes like Lia Thomas, a biological male who competed alongside women in NCAA swimming events and inspired women's rights activist Riley Gaines to speak out against similar policies.

