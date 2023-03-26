Loki, a dog living in Wichita, Kansas, is hoping that his unlucky days will end soon — and that he will find a forever home.

"He's a 2.5-year-old lovebug who loves running zoomies and giving kisses," Jordan Bani-Younes, director of communications at the Kansas Humane Society, told Fox News Digital.

Loki, described as a mixed-breed dog, has the unfortunate honor of being the longest resident at the Kansas Humane Society as of right now.

He has lived at the shelter since Nov. 9, 2022.

TWO CHUBBY SAN FRANCISCO DOGS ON WEIGHT-LOSS JOURNEY ARE SEEKING A NEW HOME

Named after the Norse trickster god, Loki has learned a few tricks of his own since being at the shelter.

"Our staff has taught him how to sit and stay, and he's currently learning ‘down,’" said Bani-Younes.

"He's super treat-motivated and is ready to learn all the tricks in his new home!"

Loki is a "fast learner" — and he "can even catch treats in midair," said the shelter.

He has been "a very good boy" during his nearly six months at the Kansas Humane Society, and enjoys the shelter's play yard.

NATIONAL PUPPY DAY: HOW TO PREPARE FOR A PUPPY, WHAT TO DO WHEN IT ARRIVES

Loki would do best at home with a large backyard, or one where he can be frequently walked, noted the shelter.

Additionally, Loki would do best in a home without smaller children or cats, as he "sometimes jumps [due to] excitement" — forgetting his size, the shelter said.

Loki weighs 50 pounds. He has been neutered, said the shelter.

The Kansas Humane Society also wants to make sure that any existing dog in a potential forever home is able to get along with Loki and his "very active play style."

TWO SPECIAL KITTIES IN VIRGINIA NEED TO BE ADOPTED TOGETHER: 'THEIR IMPERFECTIONS MAKE THEM PERFECT'

Loki "loves to meet new people" and is "so sweet," said the shelter.

"We know he deserves the best family in the world, and we're hoping he'll get adopted really soon," said Bani-Younes.

Loki's adoption fee is "pick your price," meaning his forever family gets to decide how much they wish to donate to the Kansas Humane Society, Bani-Younes added.

The Kansas Humane Society recently went viral on Twitter for a tweet featuring another pet: a cat named Pedro Pspspscal.

The cat, named after "The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us" actor Pedro Pascal, was seen photoshopped into images from various television shows. .

The tweet was shared more than 500 times — and Pedro Pspspcal was adopted on May 21, Bani-Younes told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Anyone interested in adopting any of the dogs, cats or small animals currently living at the Kansas Humane Society can go to its website, kshumane.org.

The shelter is located at 3313 N. Hillside St. in Wichita, and is open daily to the public.

Want to read about other pets up for adoption? Check out this article from Fox News Digital: Senior poodle in San Francisco, suffering from blindness, is ready to live her 'golden years' in new home

And click here for other Fox News Digital Adoptable Pets stories.