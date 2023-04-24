Grammy-award winning pop star and social activist Lizzo invited drag performers on stage in Tennessee after the state became the first in the nation to ban such performances on public property and near schools.

"In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee,’ ‘Don’t go to Tennessee,'" Lizzo said during her performance. "Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?"

"The people who need to feel this release the most?" Lizzo said to cheers in the crowd.

"Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences and celebrate fat, black, women?" the singer added.

TENNESSEE BECOMES FIRST STATE TO BAN DRAG SHOWS ON PUBLIC PROPERTY, NEAR SCHOOLS

Tennessee became the first state to ban drag shows on public property and near schools. The law, which takes effect on July 1, criminalizes performances that take place in public or where they could be seen by children.

The bill prohibits "adult cabaret performances" from taking place within 1,000 feet of schools, public parks or places of worship, according to The Hill.

The legislation builds on existing restrictions on "adult-oriented businesses" in Tennessee, expanding obscenity laws there to include performances that feature topless or exotic dancers or "male or female impersonators" that provide entertainment appealing "to a prurient interest."

One popular drag performer who goes by the stage name "Aquaria" responded directly to Lizzo's Instagram post on her performance.

"Thank you so much for the platform for me and the drag race girls and especially for uplifting the queens on Tennessee! Those ladies are all so strong and brave and I know tonight was definitely the best of a tricky situation for everyone. Thanks for shedding light for our friends who definitely need our hand these days. We appreciate it," the drag performer wrote.

Several other states, including Idaho, Kentucky, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma and Utah, are considering similar bans on drag performances. The governor of Arkansas recently signed a bill that puts new restrictions on "adult-oriented" performances. While initially targeting drag shows, that bill was scaled back after complaints of discrimination.

The Tennessee drag show ban was temporarily blocked in March by a federal judge.

Lizzo also shouted out Sesame Street character Elmo during her performance, with the popular children's show puppet making an appearance. Elmo's official Instagram account later commented on Lizzo's post, writing that he felt "special" for being able to speak during Lizzo's performance.

Fox News’ Julia Musto contributed to this report.