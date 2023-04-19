Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney will publish a new book this fall focusing on former President Trump and the "threat posed by his efforts to overturn the election" of 2020.

Cheney was the foremost critic of Trump within the Republican Party, playing a major role in the House investigation into the January 6 Capitol protests throughout the past two years. Nevertheless, she paid the price for her opposition to the former president in an overwhelming defeat against Trump-aligned challenger Harriet Hageman in 2022.

"The last two years have shown us once again that our constitutional republic is not self-sustaining," Cheney said in a statement regarding the book.

"It survives only because of the courage and honor of individual Americans. When history looks back on this time, each elected official will have to answer the questions: Did we do our duty? Were we faithful to our oath of office?" she continued.

Cheney's book, "Oath and Honor," will serve as an "urgent warning" to Americans, according to publisher Little, Brown and Company. It will detail Cheney's insider view of the congressional Select Committee tasked with investigating January 6.

Cheney will also use the pages to make her case for why more Republicans should turn on Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Cheney has long been rumored as a potential primary challenger to Trump, but she has yet to formally enter the race. So far, Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have declared their candidacies.

Cheney is among a handful of others who observers have some degree of expectation to enter the race. Also on that list is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump currently enjoys a commanding lead over both announced and potential candidates in the primary field.