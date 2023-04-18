Fans of "Live" ripped Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos after their first show as cohosts since Ryan Seacrest left last week.

Some were especially unimpressed when she joked about how he falls asleep while watching TV, then played a lengthy clip of Consuelos snoring loudly.

Before Ripa played the clip, Consuelos joked that his wife and her friends have "photo albums" of him falling asleep in chairs, "at dinners" "at Broadway musicals."

Ripa claimed that she recorded Consuelos because he always blames his snoring on "our beloved dog." She added that she was playing it for the audience because it related to an article she read that said some people have considered leaving partners who snore.

He was surprised to hear that he snores like that "most nights."

"That’s how I wake up, she added. "That my mid-evening alarm."

One to-the-point viewer tweeted that Ripa and Consuelos’ first show "Sucked!! Remember the days with Regis [Philbin], when REAL social & news issues were discussed? NOT ‘bedtime eating & sleeping habits’, or ‘we’re we walking or jogging in Central Pk’, or many other mundane things that were conversed about! Big Fail!!"

Another Twitter user said it was "Terrible to show a video of snoring."

A third critic accused Ripa of being disrespectful to her husband with the intimate recording. "Kelly Ripa is an a--hole playing her husband snoring. I’m so done with this show," they wrote.

A fourth tweeted, "Your first show together today was horrible, painful. I turned it off" and another was frustrated at Ripa for interrupting Consuelos, something fans previously accused her of doing to Seacrest. "Painful! When does Mark get to finish his own sentences?? Annoying, changed the channel. Bye-bye Live!"

"i guess i won’t be watching live with Kelly anymore, that has got to be the most boring talk show in history, who ever thought that would be a good idea is smoking something, horrible idea," a viewer wrote underneath a tweet from the show."

A seventh person wrote, "It can't be more obvious that Kelly and Mark don't do their homework to talk about more current events. They've gone as low as playing a recording of Mark's snoring! We're doomed with these two! Bye!"

The couple had plenty of well-wishers though.

"First day and people saying they’re tuning out! God give the guy a chance!" one fan wrote. "Don’t listen to the haters Mark enjoy this time in your life with your wife! Mine works with me a couple days a week after raising 5 kids and we love the time together! It’s needed and fun! God Bless."

Ripa and Consuelos met on the soap opera "All My Children," have been married since 1996 and share three children together.