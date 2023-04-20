"Live" viewers appeared upset this week as multiple shows were pre-recorded as host Kelly Ripa welcomed her husband Mark Consuelos on to the program as her new co-host.

Several Twitter users wondered why some of the shows were pre-recorded this week and ahead of Consuelos' debut as co-host, one user wrote, "here's hoping it's actually live."

"Live for 3 days and pre-recorded for two," another user wrote on Twitter in response to a tweet from the show celebrating Consuelos' first day.

The couple was criticized after their first show as many admitted they missed former host Ryan Seacrest.

One user said their first show was "horrible" and "painful."

Another followed suit, "@kellymarklive Boring first day! @KellyRipa for the life of God can you please LET MARK FINISH HIS SENTENCES before you interrupt him!"

"Why is Thursday show pre-recorded? Mark couldn't work 5 days in his first week??" someone tweeted on Thursday.

Another fan posted to Twitter wondering whether the show would actually be live more than three times a week.

"Is LIVE actually going to be live now more than just 3 days a week? And what about when they have holidays? Kelly used to be away on holidays first for a couple weeks before the rest of you but how will that work now? I’m sure Mark won’t want to be working while Kelly’s off," the fan asked.

Another called it a "joke."

Seacrest left "Live!" last week after six seasons. He announced in February that he was planning to move back to the West Coast, and also continue working on the "American Idol" live series in Los Angeles.

One user asked why Ripa and Consuelos don't record five episodes in one day and "call it a week."

"It would be nice to see an audience again and for the shows to actually be live and not prerecorded. But Kelly really needs to let Mark speak. She cuts everyone off, even the guests," another posted on Twitter.

Other viewers were unimpressed by Ripa teasing her husband over his snoring. The "Live" host played a recording of Consuelos' snoring.

She claimed that she recorded Consuelos because he always blames his snoring on "our beloved dog." She added that she was playing it for the audience because it related to an article she read that said some people have considered leaving partners who snore.

