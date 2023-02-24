Riley Keough stunned in an all-black Schiaparelli Haute Couture ensemble as she made her first red carpet appearance since the sudden death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley last month.

The 33-year-old actress on Thursday night attended the premiere of her new Amazon Prime Video series "Daisy Jones & the Six" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Keough donned a plunging V-cut strapless bustier top that cinched at her waist and flared out slightly around her hips. She paired the top with a long sequined skirt and black pointed-toe pumps.

The daughter of Presley and her ex-husband Danny Keough accessorized with chunky green and gold Schiaparelli statement earrings and black suede opera gloves.

Keough stars as Daisy Jones, the lead singer of a 1970s rock band, in the 10-episode miniseries based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 book of the same name. The character was loosely inspired by Stevie Nicks and her experiences with Fleetwood Mac.

A plot synopsis for the show reads, "In 1977, Daisy Jones & the Six were on top of the world; the band had risen from obscurity to fame, and then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits; now, decades later, the band members agree to reveal the truth."

"Daisy Jones & the Six" also stars Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Sebastian Chacon, Josh Whitehouse, Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Tom Wright, Ayesha Harris, Jacqueline Obradors and Timothy Olymphant.

The granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was joined on the red carpet by her co-stars and Reese Witherspoon, who executive produced the series through her production company Hello Sunshine.

On the red carpet, the "Zola" star told Vanity Fair that she had no previous experience with singing or vocal training before taking on the role of rock star Daisy.

"I don’t consider myself a singer," Keough said. "My previous experience was singing in the shower. That’s pretty much it.'

She continued, "Everyone keeps on asking me if I was born to play this role because of my family, and honestly, I was born to play every role that I’ve played so far.

"I took this role because I’ve been wanting to sing, since I had never sung before. I worked really hard and put in a lot of hours for a year and a half. It wasn’t an overnight kind of thing."

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Keough shared that she felt the role of Daisy was meant for her.

"It’s really weird," she told the outlet. "I knew that I wanted to play her before I knew what the book was about or had even read the script or anything. I just heard the title and thought, ‘I’m gonna play her.’ I just knew I was gonna play her. It was the same feeling I had when I knew that I was going to marry my husband."

Keough married stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen, who accompanied her to the premiere, in 2015. At Lisa Marie's memorial, Smith-Petersen revealed that the couple had secretly welcomed a daughter last year.

The actress credited the show's music team, which includes musician Tony Berg and songwriter Blake Mills, with helping her successfully play a rock star despite her lack of experience.

"They were teaching us our songs, and we were in band camp," Keough said. "They essentially turned us into rock stars."

Keough's outing comes over a month after the death of her mother, who passed away on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. The investigation into Lisa Marie's cause of death is ongoing.

At Lisa Marie's public memorial on Jan. 22, Smith-Petersen read a tribute to her that was penned by Keough.

"I know I've chosen the best mother for me," he read. "... I remember the way you would cuddle me... and the way you smelled. I remember you singing to me and my brother lullabies at night... I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I've known... Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life... Thank you for trying so hard for us. If I didn't tell you every day, thank you."

In addition to Keough, Lisa Marie and Danny also shared a son, Benjamin, who died in 2020 at the age of 27. Lisa Marie was also mother to twin daughters, Harper and Finley, 14, with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Following Lisa Marie's death, Keough, Harper and Finley will receive her father Elvis' Graceland estate, which is in a trust, a representative for Graceland confirmed with Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.