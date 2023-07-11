The Detroit Lions were featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" during last year's preseason. The team went on to having a surprising season, and finished the year by spoiling the Green Bay Packers playoff hopes.

On one of the "Hard Knocks" episodes, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown recalled the 16 wide receivers who were selected before him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

St. Brown ended his sophomore NFL season with 1,161 receiving yards on 106 catches. His performance earned him the first Pro Bowl selection of his career, but St. Brown still has not forgotten about those other players in his potion group who were drafted higher than him.

"I actually still think about it," the wide receiver admitted earlier this week during an appearance on the NFL Network.

"I actually have my goals written down in my notebook. What I want to achieve every year. So, what I want to achieve this year going into the season, my personal goals, and then right below that I have the 16 receivers written down, where they went to college right below that. And so, I read that whole list three times before I go to practice every day. It's something I'll never forget. Something I make sure I'm always reminded of."

Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase and Dolphins wide out Jaylen Waddle are two of the notable names on St. Brown's list. But other players who are no longer playing for the team's that drafted them are also included on the list, such as Elijah Moore and Amari Rodgers.

Moore was drafted by the Jets, but was traded to the Browns in March. Rodgers, meanwhile spent the last six games of the 2022 season with Texans after he was drafted by the Packers.

St. Brown's 196 receptions placed him in tie with Justin Jefferson and Michael Thomas for the most catches in NFL history through a player's first two seasons.

In April, the Lions drafted former Alabama standout Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round and tight end Sam LaPorta in the second. St. Brown expressed confidence about the potential impact those rookies will have on the Lions offense in 2023.

"I think (general manager) Brad (Holmes) and the guys here in Detroit did a great job of drafting," St. Brown said. "Obviously, they drafted me, found me in the fourth round, so they know how to find talent. OTAs, it's kind of hard to tell without pads, but there's a bunch of guys that I think are going to be great for us. Our running back that we got, Jahmyr Gibbs.

"I'm mostly watching the offense, so I see a lot of those guys. I can't wait to see what he does for us. Explosive back. Our tight end (Sam LaPorta), he balled out during OTAs, so I can't wait to see all of them just go out and have fun."

The Lions offense was ranked fifth in scoring in 2022. Detroit opens the regular season on Sept. 7 at Arrowhead Stadium against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.