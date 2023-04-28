The Detroit Lions pulled a shocker when they drafted Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick Thursday night.

No one thought the Lions would select a running back given that they already had D'Andre Swift and signed David Montgomery to a three-year deal last month.

However, with Gibbs in the fold, ESPN reports that Detroit is now taking calls on Swift, who is apparently available in a potential trade.

Swift's representatives have been in contact with the Lions about a possible trade, so it's looking like Swift will have a new home soon.

The Lions seemed to be pretty excited about grabbing Gibbs, who they felt would not have made it to them with their second pick of the night at No. 18 overall.

Gibbs even admitted he was surprised to get selected so early because running backs had not been taken inside the top 20 since 2018.

"I feel great," Gibbs said. "I didn't know I would get picked as high as I did because running backs don't get picked as high in this new age and new era of the NFL draft. But it was pretty shocking to me. But I'm grateful for the city of Detroit."

Swift has had injuries in each of his first three NFL seasons but has been productive when on the field. In 40 games, he's gained 2,878 all-scrimmage yards (1,680 rushing, 1,198 receiving) on 520 total touches (364 carries and 156 receptions) while finding the end zone 25 times (18 rushing, seven through the air).

His former teammate Jamaal Williams led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns last year, and when he left in free agency, Detroit brought in Montgomery from the division rival Chicago Bears.

Swift was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia, the SEC rival of Gibbs' University of Alabama. He will be a free agent after the 2023 season.