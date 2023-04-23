Sofia Richie married Elliot Grainge on the French Riviera Saturday at the exclusive Hotel du Cap-Eden Roc.

The 24-year-old model wore a custom Chanel gown for the star-studded nuptials where her father, Lionel Richie, walked her down the aisle.

Sofia shared a special moment with sister Nicole Richie, 41, just before she said "I do."

"I love you more than anything," Nicole wrote on Instagram. Sofia echoed back in the comments, "I love you more than life."

LIONEL RICHIE SHARES PLANS FOR KING CHARLES III CORONATION CONCERT: ‘THE GRANDIOSE OF GRANDIOSE’

Lionel and ex-wife, Brenda Harvey, informally adopted Nicole, who was the daughter of a member of his band, when she was two. They formalized the adoption process when she was nine. Lionel and his former partner, Diane Alexander, are the parents of Sofia and her brother, Miles Brockman Richie.

Sofia, who converted to Judaism prior to the wedding, told Vogue in a video shared on Instagram that her new husband is "the man of my dreams."

"I’m so excited to be married just because I’m marrying Elliot, I know that sounds so cheesy, but he’s the man of my dreams."

LIONEL RICHIE JOKES THAT DAUGHTER NICOLE'S WILD YEARS ‘ALMOST KILLED ME’

Her delicate, white lace gown featured a halter neckline with a scalloped hem across her shoulders, and was adorned with sparkling crystals.

She wore her dark blonde hair parted down the middle and slicked back into a tight updo. A long, white veil covered her face and was embellished with shimmering stones.

"I always had this vision of the big princess dress and going big, but as I got older, I realized that I wanted something a bit more simple," the bride told Vogue.

"Maybe ‘simple’ isn’t the right word because my dress definitely is not simple!"

LIONEL RICHIE SAYS HIS ‘ALL NIGHT LONG’ IS 'DOWN TO A FIERCE 15 MINUTES'

A few celebrity friends were on hand to watch the fireworks show at the hand of the night, too, including Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum, and Cameron Diaz with husband Benji Madden, according to People.

Lionel has been in a relationship with beauty entrepreneur Lisa Parigi for nearly 10 years.

Grainge proposed to Richie almost one year ago on April 20, 2022. His history with Sofia began through their fathers.

The "All Night Long" singer often collaborated with Elliot's dad, Sir Lucian Grainge, who is the CEO and chairman of Universal Music Group (UMG.)

A few artists who have recorded with the label include The Beatles, The Eagles, The Rolling Stones, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, The Jackson 5, and Madonna.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Elliot pursued a career in the music industry, and began his own independent record label, the 10K Projects.

A few of his successful clients include Trippie Redd, Ice Spice and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Lionel is gearing up to perform at the coronation concert for King Charles III next week.

The "Say You, Say Me" crooner will be joined by fellow "American Idol" judge Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli, Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.