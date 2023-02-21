Lily-Rose Depp revealed she had an "almost normal" childhood growing up as the daughter of Johnny Depp.

The model posed topless for the cover of i-D magazine's "The Timeless Issue."

In a new interview, Lily-Rose credited her parents for trying their "best" and valuing "real life" as she navigated a childhood in the spotlight.

"I’m so careful about these conversations now. I feel like my parents did the best job that they possibly could at giving me the most ‘normal childhood’ that they could. And obviously, that still was not a normal childhood. I’m super aware of the fact that my childhood did not look like everybody’s," she said.

"But at the same time, it’s all that I know, so I have had to find comfort in it somehow," she explained. "I’m really lucky that I’ve been surrounded by people who value normalcy and who value real life and I think that’s the only way to exist in this world and not go insane."

KATE HUDSON, LILY-ROSE DEPP AND MORE STARS FIRE BACK AT THE ‘NEPO BABY’ LABEL

The never-ending spotlight of fame does make Lily-Rose paranoid at times, according to the outlet.

"I can’t smoke weed unless I’m in my room," she explained. "It f---s with my head. I overthink, like, ‘If I leave my house and I look like s--- and someone takes a photo, is it going to be, She looks like hell, she must be depressed?’ People are so quick to want to be like, ‘You’re doing badly.’"

She went on to reveal the way she brings herself "back down to Earth."

"At the end of the day, everybody cares more about themselves than they do you," Lily-Rose noted. "I bring myself back down to Earth and go, ‘Girl, you don’t matter that much.’ That’s the only way to deal with it. By being like, ‘Oh my God, no one f---ing cares.’"

"We’re having this conversation because I am privileged enough to get to do the job that I’m so passionate about. There’s good and bad sides to everything," she added. "If I have to deal with a little bit of anxiety to keep doing what I love, then I’m ready."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lily-Rose is currently working on her first breakout role in "The Idol." The TV series was created by Sam Levinson – the man behind "Euphoria." The model explained how she deals with imposter syndrome as she lands more work.

"You just have to jump in and have some kind of faith that, if they’ve chosen me, then hopefully I’ve been chosen for a reason. That’s all that you can do," she admitted. "By that same token, I think that there’s nothing more exciting than being like, ‘Wow, I’m so nervous. I feel so challenged by this. How on earth am I going to pull this off?’ You could ask for no better fuel to make you want to work really, really hard. ‘Okay, I really don’t want to f--- this up, so let me work as hard as I possibly can to make sure that I have left no rock unturned.’"

"If you’re not scared, then what’s the point? I like the fear a little bit."

Lily-Rose is the daughter of Depp and his ex, Vanessa Paradis. The two first began dating in 1998 after meeting in Paris while Depp was filming "The Ninth Gate."

Depp and Paradis never got married despite spending nearly 14 years together.

"I love the romance of ‘Let’s get married,’ but then, when you have it so perfect … I mean, I’m more married than anybody can be – we have two kids. Maybe one day, but it’s something I can really do without," Paradis once told Elle magazine.

The pair split in 2012.

Before diving into acting, Lily-Rose began her career as a model. She became the youngest Chanel ambassador when she was chosen by Karl Lagerfeld in 2015. Lily-Rose was 16 years old at the time.