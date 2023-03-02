A Democratic Chicago alderman celebrated Mayor Lori Lightfoot being eliminated from mayoral runoff contention after she finished behind third in Tuesday's nonpartisan jungle election.

Ald. Raymond Lopez told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" the mayor's loss shows Chicagoans can allow "common sense [to] prevail" after a term's worth of left-wing, woke or racially charged policies and rhetoric. Carlson separately reported Lightfoot's loss is also the first time in decades a first-term incumbent has not made it to reelection or a runoff in decades.

After offering prayers for another Chicago police officer shot in the line of duty, Lopez – who briefly mounted a mayoral bid himself before reportedly endorsing candidate Willie Wilson – said Tuesday's results showed "democracy worked."

"And the pendulum, I believe, is starting to swing in the right direction -- back to the middle, back towards common sense, where the outrageous policies of woke narratives and agendas are coming to an end."

He called the upcoming April 4 runoff Chicago's "one more hurdle" to put to rest Lightfoot-esque policies.

Former Chicago Public Schools executive Paul Vallas led the field with 33% support, while runner-up Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson came in second with 20%.

Lightfoot followed with 17% and Rep. Jesus Garcia, D-Ill., rounded out the top four with 13%.

Lopez described Vallas as having the backs of law enforcement and fiscal responsibility, while painting Johnson as a "super left" progressive and tax-and-spend candidate.

"I think we have some pretty clear choices in Chicago. It's just up to the voters to not fall for the narratives, not fall for the race baiting and gaslighting, but to focus on what we need to do to put our city back together," he said.

In his post-election speech, Vallas called public safety a "civil right," called for city Police Superintendent David Brown to be fired, and pledged to make the crime-ridden Illinois municipality the safest city in the U.S.

Johnson, whom the local NBC affiliate described as first being an organizer for the teachers union, pledged investments in mental health services and "building a Chicago that truly invests in its people" – along with raising the city's hotel tax while cutting "wasteful spending."

Lopez also notably clashed with Lightfoot during a 2020 city council conference call where he pleaded with the mayor to respond substantively to the post-George-Floyd looting and violence.

"I've got gang-bangers with AK-47s walking around right now, just waiting to settle some scores. What are we going to do, and what do we tell residents…?" he asked, according to CBS News.

Lightfoot initially declined to entertain Lopez' question, and when the alderman persisted, she responded, "I think you're 100% full of s--t," – leading Lopez to respond with another four-letter retort, while repeating his concerns about the violence.