FOX News Channel announced its popular weekend primetime program "Life, Liberty & Levin" hosted by Mark Levin will be expanding to Saturdays in addition to Sundays beginning Sept. 16.

"Since joining the network in 2017, Mark has provided our audience with thought-provoking analysis on America’s core values and their impact on current events," FOX News executive vice president of primetime programming Meade Cooper said in the announcement on Thursday. "We are looking forward to expanding his popular show to two nights a week."

"It's an honor to join the other outstanding hosts on Saturday in bringing the most intelligent, informative and entertaining programming to the nation. Thank you to our loyal audience and FOX News," Levin said.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL FINISHES AUGUST WITH LARGEST AUDIENCE IN CABLE, MARKING 30 STRAIGHT MONTHS ATOP MSNBC, CNN

"Life, Liberty & Levin" will air at 8 p.m. ET on both Saturdays and Sundays beginning Sept. 16.

"Life, Liberty & Levin" is the highest-rated primetime program in cable news on Sundays, averaging 1.4 million viewers, with 104,000 in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, in the month of August, crushing its competitors on MSNBC and CNN.

In addition to being a highly-watched FOX News Channel host, Levin remains a giant in talk radio with his syndicated program "The Mark Levin Show" airing on over 300 stations across the country with millions of listeners tuning in.

LAURA INGRAHAM, JESSE WATTERS, SEAN HANNITY, GREG GUTFELD GROW FOX NEWS’ PRIMETIME AUDIENCE AFTER ONE MONTH

Levin is also the author of seven "New York Times" best-selling books. His forthcoming book, "The Democrat Party Hates America," will be released September 19, 2023.

Before becoming an icon in conservative media, Levin served as an adviser for several cabinet officials in the Reagan administration and held multiple titles including Chief of Staff to then Attorney General Edwin Meese.

FOX News Channel finished August as cable television’s most-watched network among both primetime and total day viewership, marking 30 straight months of crushing both CNN and MSNBC in both categories.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL’S ‘THE FIVE’ CONTINUES TO MAKE HISTORY, TOPS CABLE NEWS FOR SEVENTH-STRAIGHT QUARTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX News averaged 1.2 million total day viewers during August, compared to 952,000 for MSNBC and 545,000 for CNN. During the hours of 8-11 p.m. ET, FOX News averaged two million viewers compared to 1.5 million for MSNBC while CNN settled for 723,000 average viewers.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media