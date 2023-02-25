Chaya Raichik is founder of the anti-woke social media account "Libs of TikTok" — and she's now publishing, in March, her first children's book.

Raichik has spent the past few years tweeting TikTok videos of liberals talking about gender identity and other cultural issues. She has nearly 2 million followers on the platform.

She said the book is her next step, according to her publisher.

LIBS OF TIKTOK FOUNDER SAID SHE'S DONE HIDING BEHIND ACCOUNT: ‘I WANT TO HELP PEOPLE FIGHT THIS AGENDA’

"I wanted to [take] the next step, which is to give parents and children a tool that they can use to actually be able to spot predatory behavior," she said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital by her publisher, Brave Books.

Raichik’s illustrated children's book, "No More Secrets: The Candy Cavern," tells the story of Rose, a second-grade lamb.

Rose's new teacher, Mr. Wooly, is far more determined to dish out sweets to his students than to teach them about the basics such as reading and counting.

In addition, Mr. Wooly instructs the young lambs not to tell their parents about the excessive candy and cakes — all for reasons that emerge once the students realize their teacher is actually a wolf.

"This book basically teaches children that if there is a trusted adult or an authority who’s telling you to keep secrets from your parents — then that is a big red flag," said Raichik, in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

Brave Books, based in Texas, is the publisher of a number of other books by outspoken conservatives, including Kirk Cameron, Sheriff Mark Lamb, Bethany Hamilton and others.

Said CEO Trent Talbot in an emailed statement to Fox News Digital, "Every parent needs a copy of ‘No More Secrets’ in their home. We need to create trust in the home, not distrust."

Talbot said the book teaches kids to confide "in their parents — and not to keep secrets from them."

He added that "Chaya Raichik is the perfect author for a book like this. She has devoted her life to exposing people who try to take advantage of the innocence of children."

The publisher told Fox News Digital that the book's purpose is "to instill trust between children and their parents. This book teaches children that it's never OK for an authority figure in their lives to tell them to keep a secret from their parents."

The publisher added, "Our goal is to get this book into every school and Barnes & Noble across the nation."

It also describes "the conservative children's book" as "a modern twist on the familiar Grimm's-style fairy tale, even including a big bad wolf."

The book, aimed at kids ages 4-8, is available for purchase at lottbooks.com.

The larger context of the book is the outrage parents today have felt that many schools are encouraging young kids to engage in gender transitioning at young ages — without even informing or involving the children's parents.

Chaya Raichik has been confirmed at a speaker at CPAC in Washington, D.C., in early March of this year.

Raichik's identity was hidden for some time behind the viral Twitter account Libs of TikTok.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Her face was revealed recently on Tucker Carlson's program on Fox News Channel.

Her posts had raised awareness of the goings-on inside America's classrooms.

"When my account started growing, I realized the hatred that the Left has and their violent nature, and I was like, ‘I am going to remain anonymous' … and I have remained anonymous until my account was doxxed," Raichik told Carlson during Carlson's Fox Nation episode.