Knox Zajac, an 11-year-old sixth grader at Maine's Windham Middle School, read an excerpt from the book "Nick and Charlie," aloud to his school board to call out the pornographic material available to students his age.

The contents and Zajac's appearance garnered national attention.

"I was in the library, and this book was on a stand. I'd like to read you a page," Zajac said in a video from the meeting. He proceeded to read a passage describing two teenage boys as they take off each other's clothes and search for a condom.

One mentally reminisces about the first time he had sex with the other.

Chaya Raichik, the face behind Twitter's relentlessly censored "Libs of TikTok" account, blasted the push for pornographic materials in public schools Monday after Zajac and his father confronted their local board head-on with complaints about the lurid book.

"Every single day in America, our children are under attack, specifically in the school system," she warned on "Fox & Friends."

"That's what I seek to expose every single day… the issue of pornography in schools is something I've been discussing ever since I started my account," she added.

Raichik voiced her concern over why educators seem almost enthusiastic about pushing inappropriate content onto kids.

"Why do these far-left activists in our schools want kids to read porn so badly? It's so creepy," said Raichik, whose upcoming book, "No More Secrets: The Candy Cavern," is billed as a tool for parents to educate their kids about "predatory behavior."

"I think that these far-left activists in our schools… they want to sexualize kids, they want to confuse them about their identity, they want to tear down childhood innocence, and children are the people that we have to protect at all costs…

"I feel like, up until a couple of years ago, that was something everybody agreed on. It wasn't something that was partisan," she continued.

Zajac, who joined "Fox & Friends First" with his father Adam on Monday, said a librarian enthusiastically handed him the book, but when he told her he was giving it to his father, her face went red.

"She definitely thought that I caught her, I think," he told Todd Piro.