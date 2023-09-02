During a tense debate with podcast host Noam Dworman, Washington Post columnist Philip Bump left the set when the host kept insisting there is evidence that President Joe Biden knew about, and participated in, Hunter Biden’s corruption with foreign business firms.

After more than an hour of Dworman presenting Bump with what he saw as evidence that the president was involved in his son’s corruption during the Comedy Cellar podcast – and the reporter denying it meant anything – Dworman pressed Bump on a text message Hunter sent his daughter claiming he owed his dad "50% of my income."

Bump, who has written extensively on Biden’s son for his outlet, dismissed the question altogether, claiming "I have no idea what that means." The question seemed to be the last straw for Bump, who continued to dodge it and subsequent questions from Dworman, before announcing that he was leaving the show.

Dworman asked, "What do you take from the text message to his adult daughter – Hunter’s text message – ‘I have to give 50% of my income to pop." Bump declared, "I have no idea what that means. I don’t. I have no idea what that means."

The host stammered in disagreement to which the reporter replied, "I know, it’s circumstantial evidence and you prefer that to direct evidence."

"No, what, what could it mean?" Dworman asked. Bump again passed on it, saying, "I have no idea. I don’t know."

As Dworman tried to force through several more questions, Bump signaled his decision to leave, "I appreciate you having me on." Undeterred, the host asked, "Has anybody asked her?" Bump repeated, "I don’t know. I don’t know." The host followed up, "Don’t you think somebody should ask her?"

Frustrated, the Washington Post reporter said, "OK, I just said I don’t know and I don’t know what to make of it, so I have nothing else to say about it. What do you want me to say?"

Recounting how he saw Bump’s behavior during the episode, the host said, "Yeah, but you say, ‘There’s no evidence, no evidence.’ But there’s a text message where he says, ‘I give Pop 50% of my money.’ That’s evidence!"

Bump conceded in an apparent attempt to get off the show faster. "Okay, fine! Fine. It’s evidence. I appreciate you having me on."

After continued questions from Dworman on the topic, Bump wondered, "I feel like you want me to leave, like just walk out in the middle of this…"

The host asked, "Is this the standard really? This is the way the Washington Post handles people who disagree with them?" Bump shot back, "Yeah, when I agree to be on for 45 minutes and then I get on for an hour and fifteen, yeah. Then after a while, I go."

By that point, Dworman let him go.

Bump did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the interview.

